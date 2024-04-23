Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work has begun on a huge new Zara store at Meadowhall, as the fashion giant prepares to move within the shopping centre.

Zara is set to move from its current home on Upper High Street at the Sheffield mega mall to a new 35,000 sqft store on The Avenue, which was formerly Park Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has begun on a new, expanded Zara store at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall bosses this week said the new Zara store, at what was House of Fraser, will sell an ‘expanded range’ across its womenswear, menswear and childrenswear sections.

They said it would also include the ‘latest technological innovations’ to offer visitors a ‘more seamless shopping experience’.

No opening date has yet been announced for the new Zara store, with bosses only saying it will open in the ‘coming months’. The existing Zara at Meadowhall will continue trading until the new shop opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The new Zara opening will be one of the biggest moments for us this year, and it’s fantastic to see the transformation is well underway.

“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into developing a store of this scale, and it’s certainly not an overnight job – but, with small changes every day, it’s an exciting reminder for us of what’s to come.”