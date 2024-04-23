Meadowhall: Work underway on huge new Zara store at Sheffield shopping centre ahead of big move
Work has begun on a huge new Zara store at Meadowhall, as the fashion giant prepares to move within the shopping centre.
Zara is set to move from its current home on Upper High Street at the Sheffield mega mall to a new 35,000 sqft store on The Avenue, which was formerly Park Lane.
Meadowhall bosses this week said the new Zara store, at what was House of Fraser, will sell an ‘expanded range’ across its womenswear, menswear and childrenswear sections.
They said it would also include the ‘latest technological innovations’ to offer visitors a ‘more seamless shopping experience’.
No opening date has yet been announced for the new Zara store, with bosses only saying it will open in the ‘coming months’. The existing Zara at Meadowhall will continue trading until the new shop opens.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The new Zara opening will be one of the biggest moments for us this year, and it’s fantastic to see the transformation is well underway.
“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into developing a store of this scale, and it’s certainly not an overnight job – but, with small changes every day, it’s an exciting reminder for us of what’s to come.”
Meadowhall has rebranded Park Lane as The Avenue, which it says will offer visitors a ‘more elevated shopping experience’.
A flagship Sports Direct and a Frasers ‘concept store’ are set to open in the former Debenhams there, joining existing stores including Flannels, Sweaty Betty, Kurt Geiger and Carvela.
