A new clothes shop combining style and sustainability has become the latest to open in Sheffield as part of the £480m city centre regeneration.

The Swedish brand Fjällräven opened what is only its second shop in the UK on Charles Street on Friday, March 22.

Fjällräven is famous for its hard-wearing and ethically produced outdoor clothing, and for its little Kånken backpacks, which cost £95. Darren Broom, the firm's head of retail and temporary manager of the new Sheffield store, said the transformation of Sheffield centre was what had attracted the company to the city

"I've spent some time in Sheffield and I like the way it feels. There's a nice vibe to it and it's up and coming with the amazing regeneration that's taking place here," he told The Star.

"It also makes sense for us to be here because it's quite an outdoorsy place with the Peak District on your doorstep."

Darren explained how the towering wall of colourful Kånken backpacks at the new store is the tallest in the world.

He told how the clothes and accessories are made using recycled and reclaimed materials wherever possible and their design means they can be adapted to suit whatever weather you are faced with.

To emphasise the point, he described how the Fjällräven shirt he was wearing was seven years old and had been to the Arctic Circle twice and done 'hundreds and hundreds of miles' on his back yet still 'looks new'.

Fjällräven is next door to the new Yards Store menswear shop, on the corner with Pinstone Street. The two brands are part of the same parent company and shoppers can walk between them without having to go outside.

Entrance The new Fjällräven store on Charles Street in Sheffield city centre

Women's coats Women's coats at Fjällräven on Charles Street in Sheffield city centre

Kånken backpacks The towering display of famous Kånken backpacks at Fjällräven on Charles Street in Sheffield city centre