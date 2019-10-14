Sheffield takeaway named best in the north east

Khushboo Bangladeshi and Indian Takeaway, on High Street, in Mosborough, was honoured in the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2019, which took place in London last night.

It was named best regional takeaway in the north east region at the awards, which are held to recognise the best South Asian, Thai and Chinese cuisine in the UK and which organisers describe as the ‘Oscars of the curry industry’.

Aktar Ali, of Khushboo Bangladeshi and Indian Takeaway, receives the award for Best Regional Takeaway of the Year in the North East Region at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2019

There were more than 2,400 entries in this year’s competition, with the finalists chosen based on a survey of over 350,000 customers from the food and table booking app ChefOnline, and the winners selected by a panel of judges ranging from top chefs to MPs and ex-England cricketer Devon Malcolm.

Khushboo’s owner Aktar Ali called the award an ‘incredible honour’, adding: “We thank our valued customers in Sheffield without whom this would not have been possible. Curry and Asian food have become such a huge part of British culture and to be recognised as the best in the North East UK is truly remarkable.”

Salik Munim, ARTA’s chief executive, said: “Year on year, the standard for this competition continues to defy imagination. With more entrants than ever before, we have been immensely impressed by the quality on show this year.”