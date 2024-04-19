Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new cocktail bar and restaurant launching soon just outside Sheffield city centre wants to open until 1.30am.

Selena Cocktail Bar and Kitchen is due to open at New Era Square, off Bramall Lane, this summer.

It describes itself as a ‘premium’ bar with ‘innovative cocktails and a Mediterranean menu’.

It has now applied to Sheffield City Council for a licence which would allow it to serve alcohol from 9am until 1am Monday-Sunday, before closing to the public 30 minutes later.

That would be extended by an hour on bank holiday weekends and on New Year’s Eve.

