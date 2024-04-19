Selena Cocktail Bar and Kitchen: New Sheffield bar seeks 1.30am opening ahead of summer launch
A new cocktail bar and restaurant launching soon just outside Sheffield city centre wants to open until 1.30am.
Selena Cocktail Bar and Kitchen is due to open at New Era Square, off Bramall Lane, this summer.
It describes itself as a ‘premium’ bar with ‘innovative cocktails and a Mediterranean menu’.
It has now applied to Sheffield City Council for a licence which would allow it to serve alcohol from 9am until 1am Monday-Sunday, before closing to the public 30 minutes later.
That would be extended by an hour on bank holiday weekends and on New Year’s Eve.
The application also seeks permission for regulated entertainment, including live or recorded music, between 9am and 1am each day.
When plans for the new bar, opposite the recently opened Panenka Bar & Grill, were announced earlier this year, those behind the new venue claimed it would offer the ‘highest standards of comfort and elegance’.
