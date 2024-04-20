Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield restaurant and bar is opening a new sister venue in one of the city’s most up-and-coming areas.

Piña has been a huge success since opening in 2018 at a former warehouse on Harvest Lane in Neepsend, where it serves tacos and other Mexican street food alongside tequilas, mezcal and cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, it was voted as one of OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in the UK. It’s also been named by BBC Good Food as one of the best places in Sheffield at which to eat.

It announced today, Friday, April 19, that it is opening a second venue called Poco, at Stag Works, a former cutlery works just outside the city centre on John Street, in an area of Highfield known as ‘Little Sheffield’.

The new venue, it says, will serve ‘the usual array of our favourite tequilas and mezcals alongside a seasonally rotating cocktail menu, branching out into a few more of the classics, South American inspired twists and delicious wines’.