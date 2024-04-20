Poco: New mezcaleria, cocktail and wine bar opening soon in trendy 'Little Sheffield'
A popular Sheffield restaurant and bar is opening a new sister venue in one of the city’s most up-and-coming areas.
Piña has been a huge success since opening in 2018 at a former warehouse on Harvest Lane in Neepsend, where it serves tacos and other Mexican street food alongside tequilas, mezcal and cocktails.
In 2022, it was voted as one of OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in the UK. It’s also been named by BBC Good Food as one of the best places in Sheffield at which to eat.
It announced today, Friday, April 19, that it is opening a second venue called Poco, at Stag Works, a former cutlery works just outside the city centre on John Street, in an area of Highfield known as ‘Little Sheffield’.
The new venue, it says, will serve ‘the usual array of our favourite tequilas and mezcals alongside a seasonally rotating cocktail menu, branching out into a few more of the classics, South American inspired twists and delicious wines’.
The opening date has yet to be announced but Poco’s own Instagram account states that it will be launching this May.
