Women's lecture club looks back on successful year

Would you like to hear an interesting lecture? Enjoy a tasty lunch? Meet new friends and have fun?

Then the Sheffield Women’s Lecture Club could be what you are looking for. We meet eight times a year on the first Friday of the month in the City Centre.

We have had a splendid year of well attended lectures with a wide variety of speakers. In October, Erin Boag got us off to a flying start with her stories of intensive training with Anton. She brought dresses and even got everyone on their feet learning the salsa!

We learnt a lot in November with a fascinating talk about the stars and planets from the television astronomer Mark Thompson. Light relief followed in December when we had a look at Christmas from the perspective of a ‘Grumpy Old Woman’ from its creator and producer Judith Holder.

In January, Eric Knowles gave his Confessions of an Auctioneer from his early interest as a boy and subsequent career when he became very well known on the Antiques Roadshow. We had a look at the interesting relationship between food in fiction and folklore with the author Joanne Harris in February. This provoked a lot of memories and a great question and answer session.

Kerry Daynes gave us insights into the dark side of the mind in March, describing her work as a Forensic Psychologist which many found fascinating. We had a change of advertised programme in April as Adam Smith was unable to come because of work commitments. However, we were very lucky to book Lindsay Jackson at short notice. Lindsay is the chair of the Chatsworth Players and spoke about the history of Theatre and also of the Chatsworth Players and their productions.

The season finished in May with a highly entertaining account of his life by Eddie the Eagle. We weren’t sure who laughed the most – the members or Eddie! Coming up this next October to May we will welcome Michael Rosen, Megan McCubbin, Linda Kelly, Sarah McLeod, Anne Sebba, Anne Treneman, Antonia Keaney and Benton West & Raj Bisram.

More details on www.sheffieldwomenslectureclub.org