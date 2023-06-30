News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Titanic The Musical set for four-day run at Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, in July - how to get tickets

The musical of the tragic story of the Titanic is set to open in Sheffield next month, with a four day run at the Lyceum.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST

In the final hours of 14th April 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th century. A total of 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class passengers imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

Most Popular
Titanic The Musical set for four-day run at Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, in JulyTitanic The Musical set for four-day run at Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, in July
Titanic The Musical set for four-day run at Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, in July

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards.

The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. The production is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its London premiere.

Titanic The Musical comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday July 18 until Saturday July 22. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Related topics:SheffieldNew YorkSouthamptonTony AwardsTickets