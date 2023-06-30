The musical of the tragic story of the Titanic is set to open in Sheffield next month, with a four day run at the Lyceum.

In the final hours of 14th April 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th century. A total of 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class passengers imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards.

The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. The production is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its London premiere.