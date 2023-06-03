Sheffield Theatres is welcoming a number of touring productions at the Lyceum and the Playhouse in 2023 and 2024 – from new shows to returning favourites.

If you’re looking for live quality entertainment, then look no further than the magic of Sheffield’s theatres. Whether you’re looking for your favourite musical to sing-a-long to, a supernatural thriller to get your heart racing, or simply an evening to bring your family together, many of the touring productions heading to the Lyceum and the Playhouse in the coming months will be worth catching.

Tickets for all new touring productions go on sale to Centre Stage members at 10am on Saturday, June 10, then on general sale at 10am on Saturday, June 17. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

What shows are coming to the Lyceum?

A number of productions are coming to the Lyceum and the Playhouse in Sheffield.

World famous musicals, classic ballets and new productions have been booked for the Lyceum in the coming months.

Calendar Girls the Musical – September 19 to 23: Following the death of an adored husband, a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute are prompted to do an extraordinary thing and set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity.

The King of Reggae – October 25 to 26: This narrated musical touches every aspect of the King of Reggae’s musical, spiritual and political journey, featuring over 20 of his iconic hits such as One Love and No Woman No Cry.

The Nutcracker – January 9 to 13: The International Classic Ballet Theatre presents the enchanting tale of Clara’s adventures with her Nutcracker Prince is full of magic and wonder for audiences of all ages. Tchaikovsky’s delightful score is performed by a live orchestra during this classic ballet.

Tickets for a mix of returning favourites and brand new shows will be going on general sale on June 17.

I Should Be So Lucky – January 16 – 20: Ella and Nathan, a young couple, hopelessly in love, and about to take the biggest step of their lives – marriage. Until it all goes wrong… Head from the aisle to the isles with the soundtrack of a generation with music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan, Bananarama and so many more, all woven into this original story.

The Wizard of Oz – January 3 to February 3: One of the world’s most beloved musicals, join Dorothy, Toto, and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz.

Drop the Dead Donkey: The Reawakening – February 6 to 10: Thirty years since the launch of the trailblazing, hit TV series, the Globelink News team are back. Starring the original cast members Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Neil Pearson, Jeff Rawle, Stephen Tompkinson and Victoria Wicks, the iconic BAFTA and EMMY award-winning comedy is reimagined in this brand-new topical commentary on the cutthroat world of 24 hours news.

2.22 A Ghost Story – February 13 to 17: Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer. So they’re going to stay up until 2:22….and then they’ll know.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong – February 19 to 24: The Mischief Theatre return with their riotous spin on a timeless classic. The much-loved members of the Cornley Drama Society are back on stage, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s classic tale.

Steward Lee – March 14 to 15: After a decade of ground-breaking high concept shows involving overarched interlinked narratives, massive sets and enormous comedy props, Stewart Lee enters the post-pandemic era in streamlined solo stand-up mode. One man, one microphone, and one microphone in the wings in case the one on stage breaks.

What shows are playing at the Playhouse?

Over in the Playhouse, a number of exciting new plays will also be going on sale.

Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron comes to the Playhouse on October 24. A fun-filled comic adventure about Wilhelmina Tell's attempt to rescue her folk-hero dad from the wicked Baron Boris’s deepest darkest dungeon. A hilarious new play for the whole family.

Steve and Tobias versus Death – October 2: In this throat-ripping zombie thriller, Tobias hates mash and Steve hates Tobias, but when they discover their Mom to be patient zero in a world of flesh-eating zombies, there's no time left for 'feelings'. Pitting the depths of horror against the hysterical instability of family, watch brothers torn apart get pieced back together, only to be torn apart all over again.

YOU HEARD ME – October 30: A story of discovering quiet power in a moment of making a lot of noise. YOU HEARD ME is about the stories we tell. The ones that get retold. The ones we hide behind. The ones we have the power to re-make, re-mould and disrupt.

5 Years - November 1: Would you exchange five years of your life for the perfect body? Yasmin has decided that she would. She is about to undertake a radical procedure that promises to deliver the perfect body and the happiness that seems just out of reach. But at what cost?

Penguin – November 9 to 10: Hamzeh Al Hussien’s extraordinary story takes you on a tour of his village in Syria, Za’atari camp in Jordan, Gateshead and inside his mind. A place full of music, dancing, fantasies and marbles. Hamzeh invites the audience to be his childhood friends, to hold up the moon to light his way, and into his dreams: brushing the dust from his clothes, and taking the stage.

parler femme – November 11: A dance-based triple bill celebrating innovative and inspiring stories about women.

Gwenda’s Garage – November 14: A new musical set in a women’s car repair workshop in the 1980s Sheffield. Lesbian action at its zaniest, craziest, its most serious – where anything can happen and usually does. This is a concert performance: work in progress.

BONFIRE – November 15 to 16: Stood in his Nana’s lounge, blasting the Sugababes, Leon’s determined to confront the demons of his past; both digital and physical. Through pop music, movement and storytelling BONFIRE is a sharp monologue-play exploring growing up on the internet in rural Derbyshire, reclaiming queer identity and resisting shame.

England & Son – November 28 to 29: A one-man play written specifically for the award winning political comedian Mark Thomas, be taken on a kaleidoscopic odyssey where disaster capitalism, empire, stolen youth and stolen wealth merge into the simple tale of a working-class boy who just wants his dad to smile at him.

