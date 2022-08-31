Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring 24 of Queen’s biggest rock songs, including We are the Champions, Killer Queen, Under Pressure and Bohemian Rhapsody, the story is set in a dystopian future where music has been outlawed and the ‘kids’ are brainwashed by technology to look, act, and think the same.

Battling this authoritarian regime for the love of rock’n’roll is Galileo, played by Damien Walsh, a dreamer-boy who can hear snippets from songs of the past in his head, making for some hilarious references to pop culture.

We Will Rock You is being performed at Sheffield City Hall this week (Credit: Johan Persson)

His counterpart, Scaramouche, played by Elena Skye, is the punky and sarcastic female protagonist.

Her deadpan one-liners quickly switch to powerful vocals that capture the whole theatre.

The supporting cast play the Bohemians who maintain the performance’s humorous tone through innuendo, anecdotes relating to real life and of course constant reference to popular song lyrics and titles.

Their energy throughout the scenes was exceptional, boasting sharp and enthusiastic choreography that brought the stage to life.

Another highlight of the show was the performance of Jenny O’Leary as the Killer Queen. Her characterisation of the Queen as a sassy, powerful woman was enthralling from her amazing voice to her exaggerated movement and facial expressions.

This enigmatic musical not only makes you laugh, but keeps you hooked by timeless hits that you can’t help but clap along.