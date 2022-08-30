News you can trust since 1887
We Will Rock You: How you can secure a ticket for hit Queen and Ben Elton musical at Sheffield City Hall

Queen and Ben Elton’s smash hit musical ‘We Will Rock You’ is coming to Sheffield for eight performances and here is how you can secure your ticket.

By Hajra Akbar
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:02 pm

The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton will be making a brand new return to the UK and the multi-million-pound show is sure to dazzle all the senses in a breathtaking style.

The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton will be making a brand new return to the UK and the multi-million-pound show is sure to dazzle all the senses in a breathtaking style.

It is guaranteed to blow your mind, and this ‘musical phenomenon is not to be missed’.

The Queen and Ben Elton musical We Will Rock You is coming to Sheffield City Hall

    Since 2002, more than 16 million theatergoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production and the band’s legendary live performances and this global phenomenon will continue to be one of the most spectacular touring musicals.

    When is the event?

    Queen and Ben Elton will be performing eight times in Sheffield City Hall and here are the dates and times:

    Monday 29 August: 7:30pm

    Queen and Ben Elton to perform in Sheffield eight times from next week

    Tuesday 30 August: 7:30pm

    Wednesday 31 August: 2:30pm and 7:30pm

    Thursday 1 September: 7:30pm

    Friday 2 September: 7:30pm

    Saturday 3 September: 2:30pm and 7:30pm

    How can I buy Tickets?

    You can buy tickets on the City Hall website but hurry – as tickets are selling out very fast:

    Is there parking at the Venue?

    Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.

    Though, Q Park is the best car park in the area for Sheffield City Hall. It’s a couple of streets away from the venue, safe and it has a shutter system to let you in and out – along with cameras.

