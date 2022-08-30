Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen and Ben Elton’s smash hit musical ‘We Will Rock You’ is coming to Sheffield for eight performances and tickets are selling fast.

The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton will be making a brand new return to the UK and the multi-million-pound show is sure to dazzle all the senses in a breathtaking style.

It is guaranteed to blow your mind, and this ‘musical phenomenon is not to be missed’.

The Queen and Ben Elton musical We Will Rock You is coming to Sheffield City Hall

Since 2002, more than 16 million theatergoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production and the band’s legendary live performances and this global phenomenon will continue to be one of the most spectacular touring musicals.

When is the event?

Queen and Ben Elton will be performing eight times in Sheffield City Hall and here are the dates and times:

Monday 29 August: 7:30pm

Tuesday 30 August: 7:30pm

Wednesday 31 August: 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Thursday 1 September: 7:30pm

Friday 2 September: 7:30pm

Saturday 3 September: 2:30pm and 7:30pm

How can I buy Tickets?

You can buy tickets on the City Hall website but hurry – as tickets are selling out very fast:

Is there parking at the Venue?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.