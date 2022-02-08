Written by Hamish McColl, Sean Foley and Eddie Braben and directed by Kenneth Branagh, The Play What I Wrote is set to open at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre on Monday, February 28 and runs until Saturday, March 5.

When the comedy play opened in London’s West End, every single review was a rave, every show a sell-out, and it won every major theatre award. The Sunday Times called it “a triumph”, and The Observer said, “audiences weep with laughter”.

Thom has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called ‘A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple’. Dennis, on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Thom’s confidence will be restored, and the double act will go on. But first, Dennis needs to persuade a guest star to appear in the play what Thom wrote.

With a mystery guest star at every performance, this “recklessly, tear-inducingly funny show” (The Guardian) is “a loving celebration of comic genius which is itself touched with comic genius” (Daily Telegraph).

Previous mystery guest stars have included Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor, Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, Nigel Havers, Tom Hiddleston, Sue Holderness, Charles Dance, Dawn French and Sting.