Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

3. See Pete's new paintings

Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery. Eight New Paintings is the name of a show meant to take place at the Millennium Gallery that had to be displayed online due to Covid restrictions. The show is on until October 17 and shows Pete experimenting with his trademark style. You can still visit the online version of the exhibition at www.eightnewpaintings.com

Photo: Pete McKee