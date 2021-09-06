Dore Medieval Heritage open day returns once more to Dore Village Green on Sunday (Sept 12) from 11am-4pm. The day features medieval costumed reenactors, living history displays and hands-on activities for all ages, culminating in a tournament between knights in the arena. It's part of Heritage Open Days, which features dozens of events from September 10-19. Details at www.heritageopendays.org.uk
Dore Medieval Heritage open day returns once more to Dore Village Green on Sunday (Sept 12) from 11am-4pm. The day features medieval costumed reenactors, living history displays and hands-on activities for all ages, culminating in a tournament between knights in the arena. It's part of Heritage Open Days, which features dozens of events from September 10-19. Details at www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

The seasons are turning but it’s not time to hibernate yet, so here are some ideas for fun outings in Sheffield this weekend (September 11-12).

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:05 pm

Check out the captions for details and don’t forget to book if you need to, although fewer events are booking-only these days.

Read this: Sheffield Kingdom and Pulse reunion - are you in these pictures from the big night?

1. Rock with The Fratellis

Scottish rockers The Fratellis play Sheffield O2 Academy on Arundel Gate on Sunday night. The band, probably best known for their hit Chelsea Dagger, are touring to promote new album Half Drunk Under a Full Moon. Tickets: www.thefratellis.com

Photo: PR

Photo Sales

2. Catch the singing fishermen

Britain’s oldest boy band The Fisherman’s Friends – combined age 401 - visit Sheffield on their Unlocked & Unleashed tour. The story of a group of Cornish fishermen who achieved a top 10 hit with their debut album of traditional sea shanties was immortalised in a film of the same name. See them on Sunday at Sheffield City Hall.

Photo: x-default

Photo Sales

3. See Pete's new paintings

Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery. Eight New Paintings is the name of a show meant to take place at the Millennium Gallery that had to be displayed online due to Covid restrictions. The show is on until October 17 and shows Pete experimenting with his trademark style. You can still visit the online version of the exhibition at www.eightnewpaintings.com

Photo: Pete McKee

Photo Sales

4. Artisan market day

Dronfield Hall Barn hosts an artisan and producer's market on Sunday (September 12) from 10am-3pm, with stalls in the barn and grounds. Mpre information at www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/events

Photo: Alan Powell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2