Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

Check out the captions for details and don’t forget to book if you need to, although fewer events are booking-only these days.
1. Rock with The Fratellis
Scottish rockers The Fratellis play Sheffield O2 Academy on Arundel Gate on Sunday night. The band, probably best known for their hit Chelsea Dagger, are touring to promote new album Half Drunk Under a Full Moon. Tickets: www.thefratellis.com
Photo: PR
2. Catch the singing fishermen
Britain’s oldest boy band The Fisherman’s Friends – combined age 401 - visit Sheffield on their Unlocked & Unleashed tour. The story of a group of Cornish fishermen who achieved a top 10 hit with their debut album of traditional sea shanties was immortalised in a film of the same name. See them on Sunday at Sheffield City Hall.
Photo: x-default
3. See Pete's new paintings
Sheffield artist Pete McKee is showing some of his latest work in his Sharrowvale Road gallery. Eight New Paintings is the name of a show meant to take place at the Millennium Gallery that had to be displayed online due to Covid restrictions. The show is on until October 17 and shows Pete experimenting with his trademark style. You can still visit the online version of the exhibition at www.eightnewpaintings.com
Photo: Pete McKee
4. Artisan market day
Dronfield Hall Barn hosts an artisan and producer's market on Sunday (September 12) from 10am-3pm, with stalls in the barn and grounds. Mpre information at www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/events
Photo: Alan Powell