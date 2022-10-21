Ricky Gervais Armageddon Tour: Second date announced at Sheffield City Hall
A second Sheffield show has been announced as part of award winning comedian and British sensation Ricky Gervais’ Armageddon Tour.
The star of TV shows including The Office, Extras and Derek had already announced a show at the City Hall on November 22.
Tickets for the show went on general sale at 10am this morning.
The funnyman has now added a second date – November 23 – at the same venue.
Tickets for the show are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.