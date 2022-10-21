News you can trust since 1887
Ricky Gervais Armageddon Tour: Second date announced at Sheffield City Hall

A second Sheffield show has been announced as part of award winning comedian and British sensation Ricky Gervais’ Armageddon Tour.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The star of TV shows including The Office, Extras and Derek had already announced a show at the City Hall on November 22.

Tickets for the show went on general sale at 10am this morning.

Ricky Gervais' Armageddon tour is coming to Sheffield City Hall this November

The funnyman has now added a second date – November 23 – at the same venue.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

Ricky Gervais' Armageddon tour is taking him all over the UK, including Sheffield.
