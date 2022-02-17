Connor Curren (Christopher) and the company. Photo credit Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time is based on the best-selling book by Mark Haddon.

The play had its opening night in the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield on Tuesday and the cast, led by main character Christopher (David Breeds), gave a polished performance.

Christopher’s story starts with the title-giving ‘incident’ with the dog - he finds his neighbour’s dog killed with a garden fork and embarks on a quest to solve the murder mystery.

His journey takes the autistic boy out of his little street in Swindon and opens his eyes to a world he hasn’t seen before.

The cast is versatile and acts seamlessly in several different roles, whether that be different characters or even props for Christopher to use.

The ensemble brings the story to life in a unique performance and acts perfectly in sync when performing acrobatic movements lifting Christopher across the stage.

They use the set like an interactive playground and re-enact the feel of the book with drawings on the walls.

Not only is the set is interactive, but the cast also includes the audience in the play, with actors speaking directly to the crow

The show runs until Saturday, February 19, and is suitable for theatre lovers age 11 and older.

