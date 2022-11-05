Aspiring Sheffield actors and technical production artists offered auditions for training and mentoring scheme

Open Door, which counts the likes of Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, David Morrissey and Amanda Redman among its supporters, is to hold auditions for its 2023 intake in six cities across the UK including Sheffield, as it seeks to unearth new stars of stage and screen who would otherwise slip through the net.

The charity says that financial barriers associated with interviews and auditions, including those wishing to study acting and those interested in technical theatre and production arts, have to attend, a high percentage of those wishing to apply ‘simply can’t afford the chance to be seen’.

Data from The Working Class Creatives Database (WCCD) manifesto states that only 16 per cent of the UK’s creative workforce are from lower-socioeconomic backgrounds.

Open Door founder David Mumeni said: “We’re so excited to be opening applications up again and branching out even further across the UK. There is so much talent out there yet to be discovered, and with our access programmes proven to be incredibly successful - with so many of our graduates going on to land incredible roles in television, theatre and film - we can’t wait to support the next generation of exciting artists.”

Auditions are set to be held in: Sheffield; London; Leicester; Nottingham; Derby and Birmingham from November 12.

Open Door is a non-profit organisation which has helped support over 100 budding actors aged 18-26 by providing training, mentoring and other resources as they prepare for auditions at drama schools across the UK.

Its graduates have already begun to secure professional acting work, including Jerome Lance, who’s secured a lead role in the new ‘Hunger Games’ movie, Dionne Brown who landed the leading role in upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Criminal Record’ alongside Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi, as well as multiple participants landing roles at the National Theatre, Regents Park Open Air Theatre and at The Old Vic.

Anyone from budding actors to those interested in technical theatre and production arts, can apply for a first round audition/interview by visiting: https://www.opendoor.org.uk/the-process before the deadline of November 10. Everyone who applies will be auditioned, and those successful in the auditions will secure a place among the upcoming Open Door 2023 intake. Open Door also supports behind-the-scenes creatives and is partnered with Sheffield Theatres; Derby Theatre; Nottingham Playhouse; Nottingham TV Workshop and Leicester Curve to build a regional network that can benefit from, and add value to, the Open Door Midlands and Sheffield scheme.

In order to apply for Open Door you will need to:

- Be based in the Midlands, Essex, Sheffield, London and the South East

- Have an annual family household income of £33,000 or less OR £40,000 or less with mitigating circumstances (caregivers, care leavers, are over 18 and receiving Disability Living Allowance, Jobseekers Allowance or a Carers Allowance)

The Sheffield Open Door audition is due to take place at the Crucible Theatre on Tuesday, November 15. Picture Scott Merrylees

- Be aged 18-30 for acting

- Be aged 17-30 for BTS

- Not currently hold a degree

- Have a commitment to Acting or Technical Theatre and Production arts as a career goal

- Intend to apply for a full time 3 year course for the 2023 academic year

- Be a UK citizen or have lived in the UK long enough to be eligible for UK student finance

