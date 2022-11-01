Revealed: film programme for November at the Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Lesley Manville stars as Mrs Harris in director Tony Fabian’s Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

The SJT’s film programmer, Steve Carley, says: “We’ve got the best of female British acting talent on our screen this November, with Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling, Leslie Manville in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Emma Mackey in Emily, Sally Hawkins in The Lost King, and Emilia Clark in NT Live's production of The Seagull – plus the national treasure that is Bill Nighy in what reviewers are calling a career-best performance in Living.

“We also have our monthly Moviedrome screening, introduced by George Cromack – this time it’s Jacques Tati's 1967 masterpiece, Playtime.

“Our monthly documentary is the award-winning Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, and the latest in our Exhibition on Screen titles is Cézanne: Portraits of a Life. There’s the next in the Royal Opera House Live Streaming season, a new concert from Tim Minchin, and Mark Gatiss in A Christmas Carol. It's going to be a busy month!”

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles star in Don't Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Emily, The Lost King and Living can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the SJT in November are (OC = open captioned):

Don’t Worry Darling (film): Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town housing men who work for the secret Victory Project and their families. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project HQ, their wives enjoy a life of luxury. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, Alice starts to question what they’re doing in Victory, and why.Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2 November (OC) at 7pm; Thursday 3 November at 2pm

Approximate running time: 123 minutes

Steve Coogan and Sally Hawkins in The Lost King

NT Live: The Seagull (live streaming):Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) makes her West End debut in this 21st century retelling of Chekhov’s tale of love and loneliness. A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside, dreams lie in tatters, hopes are dashed, and hearts broken. With nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Thursday 3 November at 7pm

Approximate running time: TBC

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (film): The story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have it. She works, starves and gambles to raise money, then embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the future of the House of Dior. Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs and Lesley Manville star in this new adaptation of the much-loved Paul Gallico novel.

Friday 4 November, Saturday 5 November at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday 8 (OC) and Wednesday 9 November at 7pm; Thursday 10 November at 2pm

Approximate running time: 116 minutes

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (film): This feature-length documentary explores the life of the great singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his best-known song, Hallelujah.

Thursday 10 November at 7pm

Approximate running time: 118 minutes

Emily (film): The imagined life of one of the world's most famous authors, Emily stars Emma Mackey (Sex Education, Death on the Nile) as rebel and misfit Emily Brontë as she finds her voice and writes Wuthering Heights.

Friday 11 November at 2pm and 7pm; Monday 14 (OC), Tuesday 15 November at 7pm; Thursday 17 November at 2pm

Approximate running time: 131 minutes

ROH Live: The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration (live streaming): A showcase demonstrating the breadth and diversity of The Royal Ballet’s repertory in classical, contemporary and heritage works. It will include world premieres of short ballets by choreographers Pam Tanowitz, Joseph Toonga and Valentino Zucchetti as well as The Royal Ballet’s first performance of For Four by Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon, and George Balanchine’s Diamonds.

Wednesday 16 November October at 7.15pm

Approximate running time: TBC

The Lost King (film): In 2012 the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a car park in Leicester. The search was led by amateur historian Philippa Langley (Sally Hawkins), whose research had been met by scepticism from academics. The Lost King is the life-affirming true story of a woman who took on the country's most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England's history.

Friday 18, Saturday 19 November at 2pm and 7pm; Monday 21 (OC), Tuesday 22 November at 7pm; Thursday 24 November at 7pm

Approximate running time: 108 minutes

Tim Minchin: BACK (event cinema): After selling out his international tour in record-breaking time and receiving rave audience reviews, multi-award-winning musician, comedian, writer and composer, Tim Minchin is bringing his latest stage tour, BACK, to the big screen. Filmed live at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, Tim Minchin’s BACK is a comedy and music extravaganza.

Wednesday 23 November at 7pm

Approximate running time: 152 minutes (including interval)

Carousel (film, dementia-friendly screening): In a Maine coastal village at the end of the 19th century, carnival barker Billy (Gordon MacRae) marries Julie (Shirley Jones). He loses his job just as they learn that she’s pregnant and, desperate to provide for his family, is coerced into being an accomplice to a robbery. Carousel is a dementia-friendly screening, but open to all.

Friday 25 November at 1pm

Approximate running time: 128 minutes (plus intro, interval and singalong)

Moviedrome: Playtime (film, 1967): Jacques Tati’s great comedy character Monsieur Hulot has to contact an American official in Paris, but gets lost in the maze of modern architecture filled with the latest technical gadgets. Caught in the tourist invasion, Hulot roams around Paris with a group of American tourists, causing chaos in his usual manner.

Friday 25 November at 7pm

Approximate running time: 155 minutes

Living (film): Based on Kurosawa’s 1952 classic Ikiru, and scripted by Kazuo Ishiguro, this stylish film stars Bill Nighy as a man determined in the time he has left to wake from his slumber and make a mark on the world.

Saturday 26 November at 2pm and 7pm; Wednesday 30 November at 7pm (OC); Thursday 1 December at 2pm and 7pm

Approximate running time: 102 minutes

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story (live streaming):Mark Gatiss stars as Jacob Marley alongside Nicholas Farrell as Scrooge in this Nottingham Playhouse production, was filmed live for cinemas during the 2021 stage run at London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre and filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects. Prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter a supernatural Victorian world.

Monday 28 November at 7pm

Approximate running time: 97 minutes

Cézanne: Portraits of a Life (Exhibiton on Screen): Filmed at the National Portrait Gallery in London, with additional interviews from experts from MoMA in New York, the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, and the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, and correspondence from the artist himself, the film goes to the places Cézanne lived and worked and sheds light on perhaps one of the least known and yet most important of all the Impressionists. Introduced by Martha Cattell from Crescent Arts.

Tuesday 29 November at 7pm

Approximate running time: 85 minutes (plus intro)

Cinema tickets at the SJT for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.