Love him or loathe him, there’s no denying Alan Partridge’s showbiz stickability.

Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.

Steve Coogan is bringing his touring stage show Stratagem With Alan Partridge to Utilita Arena Sheffield in April (photo by Trevor Leighton)

‘Stratagem With Alan Partridge’ is a live stage show coming to Sheffield Arena on April 30 that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.

Devised, written, choreographed, performed and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them.

When is Alan Partridge appearing at Sheffield Arena and how can you get tickets?

The stageshow comes hot on the heels of his return to our TV screens following This Time with Alan Partridge on BBC One in 2021.

His publicity material says: “Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more.

"It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a road map to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.

