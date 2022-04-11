His PR team described the gigs on August 8 and 9 as a ‘mark of support and love for this legendary and unique venue’, with tickets going on sale this Wednesday, April 13, at 9am.

He is the latest artist to show his support for the famous music venue, after the building’s landlord Electric Group announced plans to take over from the current operators when the 20-year lease expires in March 2023.

Richard Hawley has announced two special gigs at The Leadmill to show his support for the famous Sheffield music venue (pic: Mike Swain)

Hawley first played the venue in 1984 with his band at the time, Treebound Story, and has since returned numerous times both as a solo artist and as a member of groups.

Hailing from the Pitsmoor area of the city, he found fame with the Britpop band Longpigs in the 1990s and later joined Sheffield band Pulp before embarking on a solo career.

Mr Hawley’s announcement comes after numerous musicians and members of the public came out in support of the #WeCantLoseLeadmill campaign, including fellow Sheffield natives Jarvis Cocker and the Arctic Monkeys.

The hashtag has gained national attention since news of the eviction order was shared by The Leadmill on March 31.

Many suspected it was an early April Fool’s joke about Sheffield’s most iconic music venue.

The Electric Group has given the current management team notice that it intends to take over running the club, which opened in 1980, next year.