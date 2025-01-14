Strictly Come Dancing Live set to arrive at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get your score cards ready, your dancing shoes on and prepare for the return of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour!

The 2025 UK extravaganza will see four seats at the judge's desk, as Motsi Mabuse will be making her UK tour debut, joining fellow Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood for 30 sequin-studded shows across the UK.

Hosted once again by the sensational Janette Manrara, 2025’s arena spectacular opens soon. From there, the tour will then foxtrot around the country visiting Sheffield for two shows on 21 January 2025. Featuring a glittering line-up of celebrity contestants from the smash hit BBC TV series and their Strictly professional dancing partners – who will be announced soon - this is the perfect way to start the new year!

At the helm of this FAB-U-LOUS production is the inimitable Craig Revel Horwood who also directs the live show, creating two hours of high-octane entertainment, including iconic dances from the series and huge group numbers that leave arena audiences cheering for more. The show is brought to magical life with the incredible Strictly band and singers.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Show

Motsi Mabuse said: “I’m thrilled to be joining my fellow TV judges Shirley, Anton and Craig on the Strictly Live Tour. I’ve heard so much about the incredible audiences that come to the shows across the country - it will be such a joy to be part of that magic - I can’t wait for January!”

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I can’t think of a better way to start 2025 than on the Strictly Live Tour. I’m delighted that Motsi will be on the road with us next year to bring some extra girl power to the proceedings and help keep Anton and Craig in check! I always love seeing the fans who travel to watch us - we can’t wait to put on an amazing show for you all.”

Anton Du Beke said: “This will be my third year on the arena tour and I really can’t wait. Having all four of the judges behind the desk is going to be so much fun. The scale of the live show is really something to behold and we love it just as much as the audience - it’s a great outing for all the family.”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Strictly fans are in for a huge treat on the live tour - it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before. Audiences will be able to enjoy all of the glitz and glamour of the TV show and see their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. And with Motsi joining us for the first time, it’s going to be even more FAB-U-LOUS!”

Strictly Come Dancing Live

The BAFTA Award winning Strictly Come Dancing returned to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 14 September to launch another spectacular series of glitz, glamour and unforgettable performances.

The Strictly Live Tour captures all the joy of the television series to showcase the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is famous for and then super-sizes it into arenas around the UK, giving audiences the chance to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage. The celebrity and professional dancers will be performing much loved routines and choreography from the television show with some surprises thrown in. This is an entertainment show for all generations and a huge family favourite.

And remember, there is one important decision to be made at every show on the tour - and it’s not in the hands of the judges: who will lift the Glitterball Trophy? The judges are there to critique and provide their invaluable opinions on each routine, but they do not hold the power. This lies with the audience, who can vote using their mobile phone to decide who they believe is the worthy winner.

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that the audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.