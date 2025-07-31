Sheffield’s 15th annual Classic Car Show rolls into The Moor this August
Now in its 15th year, the event is hosted in partnership with the Rotary Club of Sheffield and promises a vibrant display of over 100 classic cars, from legendary MGs and Capris to classic Fords, vintage collectables, and more. Whether you're a dedicated petrolhead or simply enjoy a trip down memory lane, this show is not to be missed.
A Fun-Filled Day for All Ages
The event runs from 10:30am to 4pm, and there’s something for everyone:
- Face painting to keep the little ones smiling
- A special visit from the Mos Eisley Misfits, bringing intergalactic entertainment and photo opportunities from a galaxy far, far away
- A stunning array of classic vehicles on display throughout the day
Supporting a Worthy Cause
Throughout the day, visitors will also have the chance to support a cause close to the community’s heart. A bucket collection will be held in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, helping to raise funds for vital services and care for local children and families.
Free Entry – Everyone Welcome!
This free, family-friendly event promises a day of heritage, community spirit, and great entertainment – all in the heart of Sheffield.