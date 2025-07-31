Sheffield’s 15th annual Classic Car Show rolls into The Moor this August

Classic Car Show on The Moor

Start your engines! The much-loved Classic Car Show returns to The Moor, Sheffield on Sunday, August 17, offering a nostalgic day out for car lovers, families, and fans of all things vintage.

Now in its 15th year, the event is hosted in partnership with the Rotary Club of Sheffield and promises a vibrant display of over 100 classic cars, from legendary MGs and Capris to classic Fords, vintage collectables, and more. Whether you're a dedicated petrolhead or simply enjoy a trip down memory lane, this show is not to be missed.

A Fun-Filled Day for All Ages

The event runs from 10:30am to 4pm, and there’s something for everyone:

Face painting to keep the little ones smiling

A special visit from the Mos Eisley Misfits, bringing intergalactic entertainment and photo opportunities from a galaxy far, far away

A stunning array of classic vehicles on display throughout the day

Supporting a Worthy Cause

Throughout the day, visitors will also have the chance to support a cause close to the community’s heart. A bucket collection will be held in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, helping to raise funds for vital services and care for local children and families.

Free Entry – Everyone Welcome!

This free, family-friendly event promises a day of heritage, community spirit, and great entertainment – all in the heart of Sheffield.