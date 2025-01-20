Sheffield Heritage Fair 2025
Amongst those taking part are the Friends of Sheffield Castle, Heritage Open Days, Sheffield Manor Lodge and the Handsworth Sword Dancers.
The annual event has been running for several years and was the brainchild of local historians David Templeman and Ron Clayton. This year Ron has stepped down and David is being assisted by Janet Ridler, who is Sheffield City Council’s Heritage Champion and the city's Heritage Open Days Festival coordinator.
David said, ‘Sheffield Heritage Fair gives the public the chance to discover the hidden stories of our heritage. and to engage with passionate local historians who bring the stories of our heritage to life. We are grateful to Sheffield Museums for supporting this event and hosting the fair in Sheffield’s iconic Millennium Gallery.’
Janet said, ‘With over 40 stalls from across the region there’s something for everyone. You can find out about the latest archaeological discoveries from the Sheffield Castle dig, get help with researching your family history, or discover why Sheffield is the Home of Football. The Heritage Fair is a must for everyone who has an interest in Sheffield’s fascinating history and heritage.’
The Sheffield Heritage Fair takes place on Saturday 25th (10am-4pm) and Sunday 26th January (11am-4pm) at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield City Centre. Entrance is free.