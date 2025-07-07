Meet the Holocaust Survivor: Hedi Argent MBE
Hedi came to Britain as a refugee from Austria, escaping Nazi persecution. Hedi’s talk explores many themes such as: friendship, becoming a refugee as a child, and how we can support modern day refugees in the present.
About Us
The National Holocaust Museum has two permanent Museum exhibitions including our The Holocaust exhibition and, ‘The Journey’ which re-opened 2025 after a £2m upgrade supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Suitable for children aged 9+ The Journey traces the steps of a 10-year-old German Jewish boy on a journey from his happy childhood in 1938 Berlin, to a new life in England on a Kindertransport rescue train. The Museum also has beautiful memorial gardens and a coffeeshop serving light lunches and sweet treats.
Details
- Admission costs - £10 adult, £9 concession, Children 8-16 £7.50, Family £30.
- General admission tickets valid for one year of unlimited return visits.
- Special event tickets an additional £5pp or £3.50 per child
Book now to join Hedi Argent MBE Thursday 21st August13:00 - 14:30
Summer 2025 full events schedule: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/whats-on