Meet the Holocaust Survivor: Hedi Argent MBE Thursday 21st August 13:00 - 14:30

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Hedi came to Britain as a refugee from Austria, escaping Nazi persecution. Hedi’s talk explores many themes such as: friendship, becoming a refugee as a child, and how we can support modern day refugees in the present.

The National Holocaust Museum has two permanent Museum exhibitions including our The Holocaust exhibition and, ‘The Journey’ which re-opened 2025 after a £2m upgrade supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Suitable for children aged 9+ The Journey traces the steps of a 10-year-old German Jewish boy on a journey from his happy childhood in 1938 Berlin, to a new life in England on a Kindertransport rescue train. The Museum also has beautiful memorial gardens and a coffeeshop serving light lunches and sweet treats.