Here is everything you need to know ahead of the first Kelham Pride.

Kelham Island & Neepsend’s first ever Pride event is approaching, and is set to celebrate and unite the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Ben McGarry, chairperson of Kelham Island & Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) which has organised Kelham Pride, said: “An event like this is so important for championing inclusivity, and giving visibility to all corners of the community including those that might often not get a light shined on them.

“We can’t think of a better way to do that than to throw a huge party where not only is everyone invited, but we welcome them with open arms.”

When is Kelham Pride happening?

Kelham Pride, will take place at the very start of Pride month, on June 1, 2024.

The one-day, free festival is an initiative from KINCA, aiming to build social inclusion and a welcoming neighbourhood.

Photo from Manchester Pride Parade, 2023.

What events are happening on the day?

From 1pm, we will be parading through the streets of Kelham, starting from Kelham Island Museum and ending at the Main Stage on Burton Road.

This will be a walking parade, with organisers hoping to see attendees “strut your stuff and celebrate with us!”.

There will also be live musicians, DJs, drag queens, comedians and guest speakers across the venues and Burton Road stage.

Performances will include drag artists Bipolar Abdul and King Confuza, DJ and speaker Kavita, and mass karaoke with DJ Chris.

Photo from Scarborough Pride, 2023.

Food and drink stalls will be open and family-friendly events offered throughout the day and into the evening for people of all ages.

Relevant charities will also have drop-in locations for any attendees in need of guidance and support.

Which venues are taking part?

Alongside the main stage, Kelham Pride will be hosted across venues in the neighbourhood.

These include Peddler Warehouse, Happy’s, Yellow Arch, Alder, Neepsend Social, Grafters, Factory Floor, Parrot Club and Kelham Kitchen and Wine Bar.

As well as these ten official partners, there will be other events taking place at even more fringe venues, with something going on for everyone.

What will the atmosphere be like?

Revellers can expect a massive, colourful celebration of music, art, and performance.

It promises to be family-friendly and inclusive, with activities for younger people taking place away from the louder bars and stages.

The parade will start at 1pm from Kelham Island Museum. (Pic credit: Andrew Roe)

Ben McGarry, chairperson at KINCA said: “It is such a pleasure to be a part of bringing a fun fabulous event such as Kelham Pride to this corner of Sheffield.

“We at KINCA are 100 per cent community-driven, with everything we do about enhancing the lives of our residents and visitors.”

How can you get involved at Kelham Pride?

You can sign up to take part in the Kelham Pride parade here.

Other than registering for the parade, attendees can just turn up and celebrate on the day.

Further details about performers and the map of the venues is available on their website.

Kelham Pride is also looking for sponsors from organisations within the city, performers and volunteers.