Sheffield food fair: Street food vendors and live music acts announced for new monthly event at Steamworks
For the third month running, Steam Kitchen Street Food Market will be welcoming foodies to Steamworks, in the Highfield area of Sheffield.
This weekend, the 11,000 square foot event space on Randall Street will see eight vendors offering exceptional street food from around the world. Taste the wonders of Greece all the way to Sri Lanka from March 22 to March 24 with your friends, family, or even your dog.
There will be vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, and children are welcome before 8pm. Kids can also get their faces painted on Saturday and Sunday for free.
Live music will also be performed over each of the days. Friday will see a DJ set from Persephone from 7pm, Desiato DJs will perform all day on Saturday, and The Tigermen will play from 3pm on Sunday.
Which food vendors will there be this weekend, March 22-24?
- Colombo Street (Sri Lankan)
- Serious Schnitzel (German)
- Oh La La (Loaded fries)
- Gyro Guys (Greek)
- Madame Crêpe (Crepes)
- 7 Star Flag (Arepas)
- Disco Pig (Tacos)
- Spice Club Roadshow (Punjabi)
- Barista coffee from Kin Coffee (only on Saturday and Sunday)
- Plus a fully stocked bar
Steam Kitchen Street Food Market is free to enter. Its opening times are 5pm to 11pm on Friday, 12noon to 11pm on Saturday, and 12noon to 8pm on Sunday.
This food market is a new addition to Sheffield, joining the likes of the popular monthly Peddler Market in Neepsend. Food traders can book a pitch at upcoming events by clicking here, or visiting the link in the bio of Steamworks' Instagram account.
