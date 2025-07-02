Hospice team to set sail on Dragon Boat fundraiser

A team from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is set to take to the water next month as part of the charity’s upcoming Dragon Boat fundraising race this July.

Kate Kelly, head of care at Bluebell Wood, has rounded up team leads, care nurses and support workers from the hospice, along with sibling co-ordinators and staff from the IT and HR departments, to compete in the race for the first time.

Taking place on Saturday 12 July at Manvers Lake in Rotherham, the race – which is sponsored by E.ON, sees teams from local businesses and the community take part in an exhilarating, fast-paced series of rowing races in dragon boats, led by a drummer at each boat’s helm keeping rhythm.

This year marks the first time the hospice itself has entered a team, with the group planning on competing in Disney-themed fancy dress.

The dragon boat team at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Kate Kelly, head of care at Bluebell Wood, said: “This is new territory for us, but a wonderful opportunity for us to raise money for such a good cause that’s of course very close to all of our hearts, while participating in a fun team-building activity.

“The atmosphere at the Dragon Boat race is always electric, so we’re really looking forward to joining in with the excitement and going head-to-head with other teams who are all there to do good for Bluebell Wood, while putting their best rowing skills into action. It’s going to be a fantastic experience – we can’t wait!”

Running from 10am to 6pm, the day’s events will also feature family-friendly activities and entertainment, including fun activities led by the Army, as well as a variety of food vendors.

The event is proudly sponsored by E.ON as part of its commitment to supporting the communities around its Blackburn Meadows biomass plant in Sheffield and its ongoing support for Bluebell Wood. The company is also entering its own team into the race.

Last year, the event raised more than £33,000 for Bluebell Wood. This year, the charity hopes to top that number with a number of initiatives in place in the run-up to the event such as a team raffle, with prizes including festival tickets, a Ninja CREAMi, holiday vouchers, and more.

Dragon Boat teams can be made up of 16 to 18 paddlers, plus one drummer, with 24 team slots available. On the day each team will take part in timed heats, with the three fastest teams going head-to-head in a dramatic finale.

For more information about Bluebell Wood and the 2025 Dragon Boat race, visit: www.bluebellwood.org/Event/dragon-boat-race-2025