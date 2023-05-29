A Love Island contestant from Sheffield has described his biggest turn-offs, as the cast for the new series of the hit reality show is unveiled.

Gas engineer Mitchel Taylor, aged 26, is one of 10 contestants taking part in the new TV series airing on ITV2 and ITVX – including two people from South Yorkshire. He has spoken about how he ‘thrives on being a gentleman’ and, asked how he intends to find love in the villa, he told ITV: “I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.

He admitted that he’s ‘really picky' in his search for ‘the girl that I want to marry and have kids with’. “I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one,” he added. Discussing his turn-offs, Taylor said: “Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand. When a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island contestant Mitche Taylor, from Sheffield. Photo: Vincent Dolman/ITV Plc

The other South Yorkshire contestant is Molly Marsh, aged 21, from Doncaster, who is a musical theatre performer and social media creator who has already been to Love Island villas in South Africa and Majorca on press trips thanks to her online following. She is the daughter of Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh and described herself as being ‘quite old-fashioned’, explaining ‘I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps’.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday, June 5, and fans will be given the chance to vote for which contestants are paired up before the first episode. Voting for the first coupling up opens at 8am on Thursday on the Love Island app. It closes at 9pm on Friday.

This will also be the first summer series hosted by Maya Jama, who made her Love Island debut during the winter series in South Africa earlier this year after replacing Laura Whitmore.

The other contestants in series 10 of Love Island are: Tyrique Hyde, a 24-year-old semi-professional footballer from Essex; Jess Harding, 22, an aesthetics practitioner from London; estate agent Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin; model Ella Thomas, 23, from Glasgow; Mehdi Edno, 26, from Bordeaux in France, beautician Ruchee Gurung, 24, from Sutton; business development executive George Fensom, 24, from Bedford; and business owner Andre Furtado, 21, from Dudley.

Love Island contestant Mitchel Taylor is a 26-year-old gas engineer from Sheffield. Photo: Vincent Dolman/ITV Plc