The Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings star won the prestigious honour during last night’s awards ceremony, but was not present to collect the prize.

Producer Simon Maloney read a letter on the actor's behalf in which Sean said he was ‘overwhelmed’ to receive the award.

Time also won best mini series and, collecting the prize, co-actor Stephen Graham said: “We had a phenomenal cast of young working class men who were absolutely outstanding, every single one of them.

“It was an absolute joy to be a part of. This is why I wanted to be an actor as a kid...It was a powerful production.”

Sean, aged 63, played the leading role as guilt-ridden inmate Mark Cobden in the BBC drama, delivering a performance The Guardian labeled ‘astonishing’.

During the course of the mini series, viewers learn that Mark has been jailed for killing a man while drink-driving through his chilling nightmares and flashbacks.

Time was written by Jimmy McGovern, and it was confirmed earlier this year that the drama will be returning for a second series set in a women’s prison.

The second series will have a completely new cast, and neither Sean or Stephen will reprise their roles.

Sean previously won a leading actor BAFTA in 2018 for his performance in mini-series, Broken.

He played priest Michael Kerrigan from a Roman Catholic parish in a northern English city, who despite suffering from his own troubles stemming from a traumatic childhood, tries to guide several of his most vulnerable parishioners through the trials and tribulations of everyday life.

Sean went up against Time cast-mate Stephen Graham to take one of the top prizes of the night, with Stephen nominated for his role in Channel 4’s Help, a drama set in a care home during the pandemic.

While Stephen may have missed out on winning for his performance in Help, his castmate Jodie Comer claimed the leading actress award and thanked the broadcaster for ‘believing in the script’.

Jodie was among a number of winners who used their speeches to hail the value of Channel 4 and criticise Government plans to privatise the broadcaster.

Gogglebox won its second TV Bafta for best constructed factual show and the chief executive of production company Studio Lambert, Stephen Lambert, used his speech to voice opposition to the Government's plans.

He said: “Gogglebox might have ended when it started nine years ago as it got modest ratings, but a publicly owned risk-taking Channel 4 believed in it and they stuck with it.

“If the Government goes ahead with its destructive plan to end Channel 4, these kind of risks will not be taken and a big part of what makes British TV great will have ended for no good reason.”

Mo Gilligan won best comedy entertainment for his The Lateish Show on Channel 4 and said the prize "means so much" because Channel 4 took him on when his mental health was struggling in 2017.

He said: “They let me bring black boy joy, I really appreciate it. It would not have been possible without Channel 4, I know everyone has said it but it is so important.”

Jamie Demetriou won a TV Bafta for best male in a comedy for his role in Channel 4's Stath Lets Flats.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won the must-see moment for their silent dance on BBC One staple Strictly Come Dancing.