The first Avatar film came out in 2009, but it was only in 2010 that James Cameron announced two sequels.

In 2012, Cameron stated that the sequels were being written as "separate stories that have an overall arc inclusive of the first film", with the second having a clear conclusion instead of a cliffhanger to the next film.

The upcoming science-fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water will be released later this year - here’s what we know so far.

Why has the second Avatar film been delayed?

The Way of Water originally aimed for a 2014 release, but the addition of further sequels as well as the need to develop new technology in order to film performance capture scenes underwater led to significant delays to allow the crew more time to work on the writing, pre production, and visual effects.

Where was Avatar: The Way of Water filmed?

Preliminary shooting for the film started in Manhattan Beach, California, on August 15, 2017, followed by principal photography simultaneously with Avatar 3 in New Zealand on September 25, 2017.

Filming concluded in late September 2020, after over three years of shooting.

Where can I watch the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water?

A teaser trailer has now been released for Avatar: The Way of Water and is now available to watch on YouTube.

What is Avatar: The Way of Water about?

The Avatar sequel is set more than a decade after the events of the first film; it begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Who is in the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water?

Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Who is Avatar: The Way of Water directed and produced by?

The second film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau.

What’s the release date - when will Avatar: The Way of Water be released in the UK?

The film's theatrical release has been subject to eight delays, with the latest occurring on July 23, 2020.