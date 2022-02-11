Louis Theroux has brought us some of the most outrageous and interesting documentaries over the years – from exposés on the porn industry to revealing the truth behind Joe Exotic’s zoo – and the BBC has confirmed that he is back again after a few years away from the screen.

The film-maker has previously given talks in Sheffield about the programmes he makes and the subjects he covers.

This time, he will be travelling the United States, looking at content creators who promote far-right views, focusing on the use of social media and how it can be used to push extemist content.

But when does it start, what can you expect and how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America about?

The new three-part series will see Louis travelling across America, meeting an assortment of right-wing performers.

Louis Theroux's Forbidden America starts on BBC Two on Sunday, February 13.

In the first episode, Louis meets the young and highly inflammatory figures from the far right, including those who recently came to the broader public's attention through the notorious Capitol Hill riots.

In another, he will immerse himself in the new world of rap and hip-hop in the southern states of America, and in particular Florida.

And in the third instalment, Louis will explore the porn industry as it grapples with its own Me Too movement – with a rise in new platforms and questions around how female performers are treated.

He said: “The world has gone through massive changes in the last few years, in particular from the effects of social media. This new series looks at the way those changes have affected people in America who are in different ways involved in dangerous, extreme, or morally questionable lifestyles.

Louis Theroux is a popular documentary presenter who has been covered a broad range of subects, from the porn industry to interviewing Jimmy Saville back in 2000.

"Far-right groups that have found new influence through gaming and streaming services. Porn performers who have seen power shift to them as they’ve embraced creator-controlled apps and called out alleged predators in the industry. And in the rap world young men with big dreams caught up in feuds and high-risk behaviour in the click-driven world of social media.

“These three documentaries were tough to make. They required delicate access conversations. They feature scenes and confrontations that are shocking and upsetting.

"But they are also powerful depictions of a world that has become strange in ways we could never have imagined just 10 years ago."

When is Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America on TV and what channel is it on?

The new series starts on Sunday, February 13 at 9pm on BBC Two.

The series will also be available to watch on iPlayer afterwards.

Subsequent epsiodes will air weekly afterwards.

If you're looking to catch up on some of Louis Theroux’s previous work, you can find episodes of older documentaries like Life on the Edge and Dark States on BBC iPlayer.

Is there a trailer for Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America?

Although the BBC has not technically released a trailer for the latest series, production company Mindhouse has shared a short teaser clip on it’s Twitter page.