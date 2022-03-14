The Northman is set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century.

It follows a Nordic prince who is on a mission to avenge his dead father.

When the prince is a young child he witnesses his father be murdered by his evil uncle and has not been able to let the crime go unpunished.

The Northman will be out in cinemas this spring and will come to screens in Sheffield.

Here is everything you need to know about the new film which stars Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman.

Is the film based on real history?

The historical film has been based on the legend of Amleth.

Amleth is a figure in an old Scandinavian legend who is linked to Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

It is thought that the legend of Amleth can be traced back to Icelandic folklore but there is no concrete evidence that Amleth was a real person.

There are several versions of Amelth’s origin: Saxo Grammaticus wrote Amleth as a master of deviation who used his mind to trick those around him but the 12th century Chronicle of the Kings of Leijre show Amleth to be brutal as he sets fire to a tent filled with sleeping men.

It is thought that the new movie will draw from the legends in their various forms.

The title of the film ‘The Northman’ has a connection to history: The North Men were a group of Vikings who ruled the seas between the ninth and eleventh centuries.

The Northman colonised many areas in Europe by raiding and pillaging.

Who is in the cast of The Northman?

The cast of The Northman is filled with Hollywood stars including Alexander Skarsgard who is playing the role of Amleth.

The actor, who is known for his role Eric Northman in True Blood, will be the lead in this new film in which he is a Viking warrior prince.

Amelth’s mother is played by Nicole Kidman and his uncle by Claes Bang.

Anya Taylor-Joy is playing the role of Olga and Ethan Hawke will be King Aurvandill.

Other roles of note include Bjork as the Seeress, Willem Dafoe as Heimir, Kate Dickie as Halldora and Gustav Lindh as Thorir.

Where was The Northman filmed?

The Northman was filmed between August and December 2020 in Ireland.

Production was halted due to Covid-19: it was originally due to begin in March 2020.

Most of the filming took place at Torr Head, County Antrim and Ballygally.

Some scenes were filmed in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

Who directed The Northman?

Robert Eggers has become well known for being a daring director.

His most recent directorial projects The Witch and The Lighthouse have received high praise.

The American is working on a remake of the 1922 classic Nosferatu.

Where to watch the Northman film and when is it being released?

The film will be released in UK cinemas on April 22, 2022.