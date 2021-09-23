Shakespeare play to be performed at Sheffield shopping centre

The group’s rendition of the Shakespeare play is written with everyone in mind and is designed for all ages to enjoy. The show at the Stocksbridge centre will include songs, colourful costumes, children, donkeys, lovers and laughs.

Steel Valley Beacon Arts is a community arts company based in north Sheffield, which offers professional training and mentoring through performance.Fox Valley Centre Manager Claire Reynolds said: “This is the second Steel Valley Beacon performance that we have hosted at Fox Valley, they are an outstandingly talented group of people who are sure to put on a fantastic show this weekend!

“Our piazza area is an unusual and quirky setting for a theatre production, but one that works really well for this rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. We hope the performance provides fantastic family-fun entertainment for all guests and it may even inspire the next generation of performers!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed at the Fox Valley shopping centre on September 25.

The performances will be at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. Tickets are available on 0114 438 9521 under 18's £7 and adults £9. Ponti’s are also offering 10% off for ticket holders.