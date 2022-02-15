The King’s Man: How to watch movie starring Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes on Disney Plus

Are you looking for a new action-packed spy movie to watch this February? A new addition to family movie night? Well the 2021 action movie The King’s Man is now available to watch on the streaming service Disney Plus and can now be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

Despite only being in cinemas for a month or so The King’s Man is already available to stream at home.

The King’s Man, serves as a prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman movies, The Secret Service and The Golden Circle, which tells the origin story of the intelligence agency with a new cast which means the actors Colin Firth and Taron Egerton have not returned in this prequel.

(L-R) Harris Dickinson as Conrad and Ralph Fiennes as Oxford in 20th Century Studios’ THE KING’S MAN. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

In this highly anticipated prequel to the Kingsman film viewers can discover the story of the first intelligence agency free from government control. Where one man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.

Though this may be an exciting addition to family movie night, you would be pleased to know that the King’s Man has already arrived to Disney Plus on February 9 in 2022 in the UK and Ireland, as well as the remaining two films, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle – perfect for a binge-watch.

How can I watch The King’s Man on Disney Plus?

The King’s Man has been available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK since February 9, 2022