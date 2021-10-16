The BBC Breakfast and Football Focus presenter and professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova are tonight performing the cha cha cha to MC Hammer’s huge hit Can’t Touch This and the setting is in a school disco.

Dan, who visited his old school this week, told his Facebook fans in a video message today: “We’ve got some funky outfits, bringing the school disco to the Strictly dancefloor.

“Listen, if you’ve ever felt awkward at all at a dance or a disco or a wedding, this one’s for you. I really do hope you like it. I’ve enjoyed this week going to my old school, showing Nadiya what a school disco’s all about.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing last week. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

"We’re bringing all that with a large slice of MC Hammer this Saturday night, so enjoy it and thanks as ever for your support. See you on the dancefloor.”

“We’re moving on! Foxtrot – fox-what?”

Dan and Nadiya appeared on the spin-off show Strictly – It Takes Two last night. Dan, resplendent in a black and blue evening suit that matched Nadiya’s beautiful blue slip dress, told host Rylan Clark-Neal that he felt he’d let Nadiya down for a mistake he made in last Saturday’s foxtrot routine, which had a Prince Charming and princess theme.

The couple danced to to Once Upon a Dream by Seth MacFarlane from the classic Disney animation Sleeping Beauty.

He said: “I was a bit gutted because I felt we’d put so much work into it and really enjoyed dancing it and Nadiya looked absolutely amazing. I felt I’d let her down a little bit and all the all the little princesses who were watching that and thinking it’s glorious.

“We’re moving on! Foxtrot - fox-what? We’re on to the cha cha cha this week with Na-Na-Nadiya, so we’re ready!”

They also spoke about Dan’s mum and his Twitter joke that she went to the show last week and praised the coffee and the dancefloor cleaners – but nothing else. Dan said she told him she didn’t notice the mistake and loved his routine.