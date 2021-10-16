Firefighters from Rotherham, Dearne and Edlington were called to Flowitt Street at 6.30pm yesterday, Friday (October 15).

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “After quickly entering the property, they found a man in his 80s in the living room. Despite their best efforts, he was unable to be revived.

“The cause of this fire is currently unknown and an investigation is on-going with support from our police colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this extremely sad time.”

It is the second death in a house fire in Mexborough this year – a man died in a fire on Chaucer Road in January.