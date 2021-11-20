The city centre venue welcomed the latest lifeline from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, as it prepares to unveil its ‘exciting’ programme of Christmas film screenings.

The £442,657 it was awarded by the British Film Institute this week takes the total it has received through the fund, set up to help arts organisations survive the pandemic, to £1,154,022 over the last eighteen months.

The cinema reopened in May but is still only operating at 75 per cent capacity as it continues its ‘cautious and staggered approach’ to increase the maximum numbers permitted inside to ensure the safety of audiences and staff.

Showroom Cinema in Sheffield has been awarded £442,657 in the latest round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund

Showroom Cinema CEO Ian Wild said: “We are incredibly grateful to receive this third grant from the Culture Recovery Fund and would like to thank the BFI and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their help. The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for us. The funding, alongside continued support from our loyal audience, is the only reason we are still open.

"We have loved being able to welcome back audiences as they return to the cinema and are grateful we can continue to inspire our local community, develop young talent and champion independent film across South Yorkshire."

Brendan Moffett, chair of the board of trustees at Showroom Workstation, said last month had been its busiest yet, with fans flocking to events including its sold-out Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival and a special programme of screenings for Black History Month.

“With an exciting Christmas programme about to be announced, we are proud to be playing our part in Sheffield's inspiring culture scene,” he added.

The money will help the cinema employ new staff for the festive period and continue its work in the community, as well as carry out work on its 1930s building to improve accessibility.

Showroom Cinema was among 925 organisations to share more than £100 million in the latest round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund, which has now dished out more than £1.2 billion since being launched.