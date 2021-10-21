Sheffield weekend: 9 fun things to do including Britain’s Strongest Man, thriller Dial M for Murder and Billy Ocean in concert

There’s also a range of music, theatre and adventure films – to find out more, just check out the details on the captions.
1. Inventive music fun
Music in the Round presents a new family show, Izzy Gizmo, based on the children's book about the young inventor who puts her talents to work to rescue a crow that can’t fly. The show features animations of the illustrations and a live performance of music written especially for Music in the Round. There are two daytime performances at the Crucible Theatre on Saturday. Tickets: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Photo: MitR
2. Left turn on stage
Next Left, a political theatre project led by three Sheffield actors, will bring actors, poets, writers, directors and musicians together for Test, Track, Trace, a show that looks at our new reality and how it could be changed for the better. The show promises laughter, music and insight and a fast-paced, energetic and exciting show. The event takes place at 7.30pm on Friday at Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, Sheffield.
Photo: Next Left
3. Ensemble back home
Sheffield's Ensemble 360 are finally back in their home at the Crucible Studio on Friday night for a concert that features a world premiere. It opens with Martinů’s tuneful and optimistic Nonet, follows with Nanga, a new work for piano trio by young composer Rūta Vitkauskaitė, and concludes with Dvořák’s lively folk dance-inspired masterpiece, his Piano Quintet No.2. Rūta Vitkauskaitė will talk on stage with Ensemble 360 about her new composition after the concert. Tickets: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Photo: Kaupo Kikkas
4. Family show of strength
It's the battle of the brothers in Britain's Strongest Man at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday. The line-up of 11 competitors includes reigning World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman, taking on elder brother and Europe’s Strongest Man, Luke Stoltman. They will be battling reigning title holder Adam Bishop. Tickets: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk
Photo: SIV