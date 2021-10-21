Sheffield weekend: 9 fun things to do including Britain’s Strongest Man, thriller Dial M for Murder and Billy Ocean in concert

2. Left turn on stage

Next Left, a political theatre project led by three Sheffield actors, will bring actors, poets, writers, directors and musicians together for Test, Track, Trace, a show that looks at our new reality and how it could be changed for the better. The show promises laughter, music and insight and a fast-paced, energetic and exciting show. The event takes place at 7.30pm on Friday at Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, Sheffield.

Photo: Next Left