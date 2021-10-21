Banff Mountain Film Festival comes to Buxton Opera House on October 22, bringing the latest action and adventure films featuring top adventure film-makers documenting wild journeys and ground-breaking expeditions. For more information and to book tickets, see www.banff-uk.com
Sheffield weekend: 9 fun things to do including Britain’s Strongest Man, thriller Dial M for Murder and Billy Ocean in concert

If you’re looking for something to do in Sheffield this weekend October 22-24), we have 9 ideas for you here, ranging from the Britain’s Strongest Man contest to the story of a famous feminist protest.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 12:37 pm

There’s also a range of music, theatre and adventure films – to find out more, just check out the details on the captions.

1. Inventive music fun

Music in the Round presents a new family show, Izzy Gizmo, based on the children's book about the young inventor who puts her talents to work to rescue a crow that can’t fly. The show features animations of the illustrations and a live performance of music written especially for Music in the Round. There are two daytime performances at the Crucible Theatre on Saturday. Tickets: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Photo: MitR

2. Left turn on stage

Next Left, a political theatre project led by three Sheffield actors, will bring actors, poets, writers, directors and musicians together for Test, Track, Trace, a show that looks at our new reality and how it could be changed for the better. The show promises laughter, music and insight and a fast-paced, energetic and exciting show. The event takes place at 7.30pm on Friday at Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, Sheffield.

Photo: Next Left

3. Ensemble back home

Sheffield's Ensemble 360 are finally back in their home at the Crucible Studio on Friday night for a concert that features a world premiere. It opens with Martinů’s tuneful and optimistic Nonet, follows with Nanga, a new work for piano trio by young composer Rūta Vitkauskaitė, and concludes with Dvořák’s lively folk dance-inspired masterpiece, his Piano Quintet No.2. Rūta Vitkauskaitė will talk on stage with Ensemble 360 about her new composition after the concert. Tickets: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Photo: Kaupo Kikkas

4. Family show of strength

It's the battle of the brothers in Britain's Strongest Man at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday. The line-up of 11 competitors includes reigning World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman, taking on elder brother and Europe’s Strongest Man, Luke Stoltman. They will be battling reigning title holder Adam Bishop. Tickets: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

Photo: SIV

