People have until Thursday, March 31 to apply to appear on the new interior design contest Design Your Dream and win a two-bedroom apartment at Eyewitness Works, the Grade II-listed former cutlery works on Milton Street, where a major restoration is well underway.

Adam Higgins, co-founder of developer Capital&Centric, which has teamed up with Channel 4 and Remarkable TV to offer what has been described as one of the biggest prizes on TV, said there had already been huge interest.

He also told how the prime time show, in which competitors will take part in a series of design challenges to win their own dream apartment, will be a great opportunity to showcase the best of Sheffield to a national television audience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eyewitness Works development in Sheffield city centre, where contestants on new Channel 4 interior design show Design Your Dream will compete to win a two-bedroom apartment worth an estimated £250,000 (pic: Capital&Centric)

“Often these sort of shows tend to be based around London and new-build apartments but we’ve got an opportunity here to show Sheffield at its best,” he said.

"It’s going to be an absolutely fantastic advert for this area of Sheffield and for the city as a whole.

“Sheffield is a city I’m passionate about. It’s a great place. It’s a very compact city centre with some great buildings and amazing public spaces like the Peace Gardens and Winter Garden.

The Eyewitness Works development in Sheffield city centre, where contestants on new Channel 4 interior design show Design Your Dream will compete to win a two-bedroom apartment worth an estimated £250,000 (pic: Capital&Centric)

"It’s got a really exciting vibe about it because there are lots of students and lots of young people. It’s a proud city and an independent one with lots of smaller businesses like cafes, shops and boutiques.”

How will Channel 4’s Design Your Dream air and how can you apply to appear on the show?

Adam, who was previously involved in developing Leopold Square, told how the series would consist of eight one-hour shows, with each contestant given a different flat to gradually make their own by completing a variety of challenges.

Competitors will be voted off until the last person standing gets to keep the apartment they have already put their heart into making their ideal home.

Tim Heatley and Adam Higgins, co-founders of Capital&Centric, the company behind the £21 million Eyewitness Works development in Sheffield city centre, where the new Channel 4 show Design Your Dream will be shot (pic: Capital&Centric)

Eyewitness Works, located between The Moor and Devonshire Green, is being converted into 97 loft apartments and town houses, which are due to go on sale later this year, and the £21 million restoration is scheduled for completion in early 2023.

Adam told how every apartment is slightly different due to the ‘higgledy piggledy’ nature of the historic building, which would make it even more interesting to see how contestants respond to the different challenges based on the space they have to work with.

Filming is scheduled to take place this summer, with the series expected to air early next year.

"It’s a big prize – a two-bedroom apartment in a beautiful listed building in the city centre – so it’s no surprise that there’s been a lot of interest,” said Adam.

The Eyewitness Works development in Sheffield city centre, where contestants on new Channel 4 interior design show Design Your Dream will compete to win a two-bedroom apartment worth an estimated £250,000 (pic: Capital&Centric)

“We’ve had people from all sorts of backgrounds apply, some with lots of design experience and others with less.

"Sheffield hasn’t seen a huge amount of proper city centre development for private owners. There’s been a lot of student accommodation built over the last decade but this is a real opportunity to get more people living in the city centre, which is important as retail develops and evolves.”