Police make unlikely James Bond reference after Sheffield car chase
Police made an unlikely reference to James Bond on social media after a car chase through the streets of Sheffield.
Officers pursued a Volkswagen Jetta for a short distance before stopping the driver in Prince of Wales Road, Woodthorpe, on Friday at 6.30pm.
They discovered the motorist did not have insurance and was also in possession of an offensive weapon.
Officers detailed the incident on Facebook – and in the process made a series of references to 007.
The team posted: “The car was either on its way to audition for the next James Bond film such was the amount of black smoke being kicked out of the back of it, or it was in need of some significant repairs.
“As 007 doesn’t often swan around in older Volkswagens’, we suspected that it was the latter.
“After coughing their way through the smoke screen, the officer turned on the blue lights to speak to the driver, who decided that his best option was not to stop!
“Thankfully, after a relatively short pursuit, and we presume realising that he didn’t have a licence to thrill, he saw sense and pulled to the side of the road, giving up.”
They added: “The driver immediately admitted that he had just bought the car, but hadn’t bothered to get insurance for it yet. He hadn’t stopped because he had ‘panicked’ knowing that his lack of insurance would be frowned upon, legally speaking.
“Once we had our secret agent wannabe safely ensconced in our police vehicle, we had a look through his budget Aston Martin and found this torch come mace. Naturally, it wasn’t his and must have been there when he bought the car.
“Whilst we had some sympathy with him knowing how much we hate having to clear offensive weapons out of recently purchased cars, he was interviewed and reported on summons for a number of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon. The car was recovered until Q can sort out his documents.”