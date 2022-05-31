The event will open with the UK premiere of Brett Morgen’s David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, June 23.

The 29th edition of the festival contains 135 films including 38 world premieres, 22 international premieres and 11 European premieres, including new works by Emma Davie, Werner Herzog and Rodrigo Reyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield DocFest 2022 will open with the UK premiere of Brett Morgen’s David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream at Sheffield City Hall.

Interim Sheffield DocFest CEO Clare Stewart said: “Sheffield DocFest has an extraordinary legacy of connecting the global documentary ecosystem with the people of Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“As one of the world’s leading documentary festivals, and the UK’s only film marketplace, we create opportunities for business through our industry programme, for creativity by bringing filmmakers and artists together, and for exchange between makers and audiences through our screening programmes, exhibitions and talks & sessions.

“We can’t wait to bring everyone back together again at this year’s Festival.”

What talks are taking place at Sheffield DocFest?

Here are a selection of stills from films showing at Sheffield DocFest 2022.

The festival will also feature headline talks from guest curator Asif Kapadia with editor Chris King; Brett Morgen (Moonage Daydream), BBC journalist Clive Myrie; and Pratibha Parmar (My Name is Andrea).

Kapadia and King will come together to discuss their decision-making regarding the scenes and sequences they chose to leave out of Senna, Amy and Diego Maradona.

Brett Morgen will join the festival for a deep dive discussion into his expansive career that includes an impressive portfolio of documentaries, including Moonage Daydream, Jane, Cobain: Montage of Heck and Crossfire Hurricane.

BBC journalist, newsreader and presenter Clive Myrie will join the festival for an interview into his career.

Most recently, he travelled to Ukraine where he was the anchor for BBC coverage of Russia's military escalation.

Globally recognised filmmaker and human rights activist director Pratibha Parmar will speak about her prolific career; Pratibha's documentaries such as A Place of Rage have showcased the work of iconic women throughout history, as well as contributing to the visibility of marginalized LGBTQIA+ communities.

Pratibha will discuss the making of in Competition title My Name is Andrea - about Andrea Dworkin - her creative approach to filmmaking and her inspirations.

Why should you attend Sheffield DocFest?

Alex Cooke, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “There has never been a more important time for documentaries.

“They take us into worlds and lives and help us understand, they let us empathise, and they hold those in power to account.

“This special festival affords us a community, one to find real comfort in. I hope you forge new friendships; I hope you feel welcome, I hope you leave feeling re-energised and mostly, I hope you have some much needed fun.”

How can you get tickets to Sheffield DocFest?

Individual tickets are available for film screenings, talks and special events, from sheffdocfest.com

DocLover ticket packages are available in sets of 5 or 10, for £40 or £70 respectively.

Tickets to the opening night at Sheffield City Hall are bookable through sheffieldcityhall.co.uk from £21.50

Industry passes to the festival are available from £168.

How can you see the full lineup for Sheffield DocFest?