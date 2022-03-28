Netflix new shows April 2022: Eight series and films this spring - including TIGER&BUNNY, Russian Doll & Ozark

8. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on

A new reality show from the creators of Love Is Blind. The show will have six different couples, all on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married and the other isn’t quite as sure. So an ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

The first season will be able to stream on Netflix from April 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russian Doll's long awaited season two streaming on NETFLIX from April 20

Watch the teaser trailer here: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on

7. Trivia Quest

Launching April 1, Trivia Quest is Netflix’s first daily, interactive trivia series. It takes players on a mission to help the hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world. One new episode will be available every day in April, with each episode featuring 24 questions across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography.

Trivia Quest’s interactive programme will be available to play from the April 1 to April 30 and is a limited series.

Bubble will be coming to NETFLIX on April 28, 2022 and will be available to stream online.

Watch the trailer here: Trailer: Trivia Quest

6. Russian Doll

Set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. This season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for.

Season two will be releasing in the United Kingdom on April 20.

The Bubble will be available to stream on NETFLIX from April 1, 2022

Watch the trailer for season two here: Russian Doll Trailer

5. Bubble

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Isolated Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families. Hibiki, known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers.

Bubble, will be released in the United kingdom on April 28.

TIGER&BUNNY season 2 will be available to stream on NETFLIX from April 1, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: Bubble

4. TIGER&BUNNY

In Sternbild City, people of all races and ethnicities live alongside humans with superpowers called NEXT. Who use their abilities to maintain peace in the futuristic world. Two superheroes, Wild Tiger and Barnaby Brooks work together aiming to become the city’s “King of Heroes”.

Season two will be available to stream on Netflix from April 8.

Watch the trailer here: TIGER&BUNNY Trailer

3. Choose or Die

A broke student who plays an obscure 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realises she's no longer playing for the money, but for her own life.

This horror film, starring Asa Butterfield will be available to stream on Netflix from April 15.

2. The Bubble

Comedy film about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. The movie will feature Leslie Mann, Guz Khan, Keegan Micheal-Key, Pedro Pascal and more.

The Bubble, will be released on April 1.

Watch the trailer here: The Bubble

1. Ozark

Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of ordinary Americans.

Ozark season 4 part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from April 29 completing season 4