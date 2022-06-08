Netflix Heartstopper: Everything we know about MTV award-winning show

Heartstopper premiered in April 2022 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most watchable programmes.

It tells the story of Charlie, a young secondary school boy, who meets a rugby-loving Nick. They quickly become unlikely friends and discover that their friendship is slowly blossoming into an unexpected romance.

And while Charlie and Nicks’ friendship blooms, the programme shows their circle of friends navigating the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves shining a light on different and important topics throughout the show.

Heartstopper

The show has quickly become a must-see on Netflix but when will there be more of the loveable Charlie and Nick?

Is there a confirmed next season of Heartstopper?

Netflix confirmed they had renewed the series for two more seasons on 20 May 2022 and announced that Heartstopper is returning for not one, but two more seasons.

On the official Twitter page, Netflix wrote, “To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce Heartstopper has been renewed for two more seasons!”

Heartstopper: with Kit Conner as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie spring in season one.

Season two will most likely premiere in 2023.

What is confirmed to happen in the next seasons?

Season one follows Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson as their friendship blossoms into romance, but aside from exploring their relationship, the series also follows the lives of their friends.

Fans say that the ending on Netflix deviates from the sequence of the original graphic novels by Alice Oseman as in the book, Nick ditches Charlie after they share their first kiss, but in the series finale, Nick comes out to his mom and then shares a romantic moment with Charlie on the beach, indicating that he's done with hiding.

Heartstopper: Season one

So, Fans believe that the second season will follow the third volume, where Nick and Charlie will start their first relationship while dealing with life complications.

And for those who can’t wait for the next seasons, you can always pick up the series, which also has a fourth volume out now and a fifth and final volume coming later this year.

Who will be in the cast for the next seasons?

As of now, Charlie and Nick will definitely make a comeback, which means Kit Connor and Joe Locke will return and the same could likely be said for their friends Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), as well as Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).