Netflix.

The film and television site, Netflix which has millions of users worldwide, is investigating ways to increase their profits – one of which clamping down on those who share their passwords with other households.

And Netflix has now confirmed in a statement recently they would be asking subscribers in five countries in Central and South America to start paying an extra $2.99 per month to add a "second home" to their existing accounts.The “add a home” feature, which is currently being trialled in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and will see users having to pay to share their password.

And soon enough, Netflix will be taking the feature world-wide.

Before this new feature, Netflix had also spoken about grave consequences which have now been put in place for those who decide to break the platforms three most important rules which is also included password-sharing and with this new feature, it is expected to end all password sharing in families and friends homes.

What is the ‘add a home’ feature?

The ‘Add a home’ feature, to put it simply is that users will be charged for the ability to share their accounts and use new devices in their home.