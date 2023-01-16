A semi-professional footballer from Barnsley could be about to enter the Love Island villa, as part of the show’s ‘bombshell’ twist.

If there’s one thing that Love Island fans love, it’s a bit of drama - and what better way to kick off the new season by leaving it up to the public to decide on the first bombshell to enter the villa?

The ITV2 show announced the latest twist on social media, introducing two potential bombshells to stir up trouble, and over the past week the public has been given the chance to vote for semi-professional Barnsley footballer, Tom Clare, and Business Development Executive, Ellie Spence.

Who is Tom Clare?

Tom Clare is a 23 year old semi-professional footballer from Barnsley. He is a striker for Macclesfield and was the top scorer during the inaugural 2021/22 season after scoring 23 times.

In his pre-villa interview, Clare said: “I’m a good laugh, a good vibe. I’m not snakey, I don’t like that kind of stuff. If I’ve got an issue with someone I’ll speak to them. I’m loyal, trustworthy, family-orientated. I don’t like to just sit in, I like to do fun dates. I’m very protective.”

He added: “My family know how loyal and genuine I am. I’d just do anything for anyone and I always treat someone how they treat me. I judge people on how they are with me. My friends would think I’m a good laugh, a top guy to be around, probably take all the girls off them.”

Regarding his involvement in the show, Macclesfield said in a statement: “Macclesfield FC can confirm that the club have granted Tom Clare an extended period of leave in order to appear in this year’s Love Island competition. Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first ever signings back in 2021.

“Despite the fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom’s calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level. Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show.

“We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the club in due course.”

Who is Ellie Spence?

Ellie Spence is a 25 year old Business Development Executive at a law firm from Norwich.

In her interview, Spence said: “I’ve been single for three years and the roster is pretty dry, it’s been dry for the last year, I don’t know what happened, it’s just not been a great time for me so I’m ready to find my husband.”

She continued: “[I’m] super caring and kind but also a little bit of a liability, but in a fun way. You know when you have the mums of the group when you go out? I’m the one swinging on the chandelier refusing to go home. I’m definitely a good time girl.”

The first episode of the new series is due to air on ITV and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, January 16, with brand new host Maya Jama taking over the helm from Laura Whitmore.

If Tom is voted in as a bombshell he will join Doncaster TV salesman Haris Namani to become the second South Yorkshire contestant in Love Island 2023.

Who is in the 2023 lineup?

- Olivia Hawkins, 27, a ring girl and actress from Brighton

- Tanya Manhenga, 22, a biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool

- Tanyel Revan, 26, a hair stylist from North London

- Lana Jenkins, 25, a makeup artist from Luton

- Anna-May Robey, 20, a payroll administrator from Swansea

- Kai Fagan, 24, a science and PE teacher from Manchester

- Ron Hall, 25, a financial advisor from Essex

- Shaq Muhammad, 24, an airport security officer from London

- Will Young, 23, a farmer from Buckinghamshire