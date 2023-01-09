Love Island: Doncaster TV salesman Haris Namani unveiled as contestant on ITV show

A television salesman from Doncaster has been unveiled as one of the contestants on TV’s Love Island.

21-year-old Haris Namani is one of 10 hopefuls looking for love who will go into the famous villa when the winter series launches later this month.

Unveiled by ITV bosses as one of the show’s new crop of contestants this morning, he said: “I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me.

“It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”

Doncaster's Haris Namani will star in the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

Asked what he will bring to the show, he added: “I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well.

“Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me. I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’”

And when asked ‘do you fall in love quickly?’ he replied: “I’ve never taken a girl home, I’m not going to say I’ve fallen in love until I’ve taken them to meet my mum and dad or sisters and brother.”

The ninth series of Love Island will be hosted for the first time by Maya Jama, after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the position following former presenter Caroline Flack's tragic death in 2020.

Record-breaking viewing figures saw the last series of Love Island, which aired in summer 2022, become the most-watched series ever on ITV Hub, amassing over 269 million streams.

The debut winter series aired in January 2020 - shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic - and was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

Plans for a second winter series were shelved in 2021 amid concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said 'Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation's favourite talking point across the summer, and we're always blown away by the show's ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

'So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we'd make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.'

The new supersized luxury eco-retreat villa boasts stunning mountain views and is nestled away in a 'protected area' in the heart of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa's 'millionaire row'.

The villa is the biggest one yet of all the series, boasting a giant pool and surrounded by palm trees and typically costs around £430 per night to stay in per room.

It is is also environmentally friendly, with the estate having 100 percent off-the-grid status which allows it to generate its own electricity, water and numerous food sources.

In a new move for 2023, the ITV2 dating show has enforced a new social media ban while contestants are inside the villa.