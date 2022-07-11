Film Concerts Live! is thrilled to announce the new production Jurassic World - In Concert, featuring director Colin Trevorrow’s hugely successful 2015 movie presented in Sheffield City Hall with International Film Orchestra performing composer Michael Giacchino’s thrilling musical score live to picture.

The concert is set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park – the theme park that lets guests experience the thrill of witnessing actual dinosaurs.

But something ferocious lurks behind the park's attractions – a genetically modified dinosaur with savage capabilities.

Jurassic World

When the massive creature escapes, chaos erupts across the island and It's up to the main protagonists Owen and Claire to save the park's tourists from an all-out prehistoric assault.

Jurassic World earned a staggering $1.6 billion at the box office, and currently stands as the sixth top-grossing film of all time. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong.