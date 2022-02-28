Sophie Cooke, founder of Imogen’s Imagination, was thrilled to have one of her creations featured on Dancing on Ice and took to social media to say “I hope you’re watching Dancing on Ice tonight, Kimberley Wyatt is wearing one of my berets.”

Kimberly wore the hat, a wine-red beret with black velvet ribbon bow, as she skated to Billie Eillish’s Bad Guy with dance partner Mark Hanretty on week five of the show on February 13.

Sophie Cooke, owner of Imogen's Imagination.

The pair racked up an amazing 36.5 points out of 40, putting them at the joint top of the leaderboard with dancer Regan Gascoigne.

It’s not the first time Sophie’s hats have met inspiring and influential individuals – she has also made a hat for the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire and one of her creations even met the Queen.

Sophie said: “It’s safe to say that my hats have far more exciting lives than I do and that’s all thanks to my amazing clients and customers. I love finding out where my designs are being worn and what special memories, they will be part of. It’s always such an honour to be asked to be part of those incredible special events.”

Imogen is Sophie’s alter-ego as she was working as an Intelligence Analyst when she started the business in 2005 and wanted to keep her creative life separate from her day job.

Kimberly Wyatt wore this wine-red beret with black velvet ribbon row, designed by owner, Sophie Cooke, for Dancing on Ice week five.

The first products created by Imogen’s Imagination were a series of hats, bought on eBay and decorated for Sophie and her friends to wear to burlesque events. However, after she was asked to stock a boutique in the Forum, things started to snowball.

Imogen’s Imagination found a permanent home in Exchange Place Studios in the summer of 2014 and has operated from there ever since.

Sophie said: “Being part of a creative community is simply amazing. There’s always someone to bounce an idea off, be it a design idea, a business idea, or simply a “How can I do this?” idea. The variety of craftspeople and artists in the building is astounding and is continuously inspiring.”