Gladiators BBC reboot: Photos from Sheffield to take you back to 90s TV favourite, including Wolf and Hunter
Excitement is growing ahead of the return of Gladiators to TV, with the BBC reboot set to be filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield.
By Robert Cumber
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:02 am
We’ve delved into the archives to take a look back at the hit 90s game show and some of the stars who visited Sheffield, as well as contestants from the city who pitted themselves against the fearsome Gladiators and energy-sapping obstacle course The Eliminator.
Here is a selection of the best photos which show just how popular Gladiators was during its heyday.
