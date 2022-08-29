News you can trust since 1887
Gladiators star Hunter joins Ryan Rhodes as the Sheffield boxer prepares for a fight, with Brendan Engle stepping in to keep it friendly
Gladiators BBC reboot: Photos from Sheffield to take you back to 90s TV favourite, including Wolf and Hunter

Excitement is growing ahead of the return of Gladiators to TV, with the BBC reboot set to be filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:02 am

We’ve delved into the archives to take a look back at the hit 90s game show and some of the stars who visited Sheffield, as well as contestants from the city who pitted themselves against the fearsome Gladiators and energy-sapping obstacle course The Eliminator.

Here is a selection of the best photos which show just how popular Gladiators was during its heyday.

Gladiators: People excited for return of show being filmed at Sheffield's Utilita Arena

1. Contenders Ready!

Gladiators competitor Jane Smith from Sheffield

Photo: Paul Chappells

2. Battleaxe

Gladiators star Shirley Webb, better known as Battleaxe, visits youngsters at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College. Shirley, who was part of the Sky 1 revival is pictured here with Connor Linfoot, Alice Gilbert-Twigg, Georgina Cornelius, Lauren Horton, Jake Cook, Natsha Ford, Taylor Crapper and Paige Linfoot in 2008

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. Wolf

Gladiators star Wolf, the man TV audiences loved to hate, with strongman Geoff Capes in Sheffield

Photo: Dennis Lound

4. Ready for action

Gladiators competitor Jane Smith from Sheffield

Photo: Paul Chappells

