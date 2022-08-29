Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of hit 90s show Gladiators will remember these phrases well.

The programme is set to return in 2023 0 and it is being filmed at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Beck Gadsby, aged 43, of Meersbrook.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We hit the streets of the city to see if people are excited for it’s return.

Beck Gasby, aged 43, of Meersbrook, said: “I think it’s great – are you ready- it was a great time in my childhood, fab why not?”

Stuart Gillis added: ”Fantastic, I think all of this Tory leadership, they should have had proper hustings, where you’ve got Rishi and Liz there battling it out with pugil sticks!”

The new series will include brand new games alongside classic challenges, culminating at the end of each episode with fan favourite The Eliminator.

Stuart Gillis

The new 11-episode series will be made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.

It will welcome a brand new generation of Gladiators who will compete against contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

Sarah Wild 38 from Heeley