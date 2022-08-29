Gladiators: People excited for return of show being filmed at Sheffield's Utilita Arena
Contenders ready! Gladiators ready!
Fans of hit 90s show Gladiators will remember these phrases well.
The programme is set to return in 2023 0 and it is being filmed at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.
We hit the streets of the city to see if people are excited for it’s return.
Beck Gasby, aged 43, of Meersbrook, said: “I think it’s great – are you ready- it was a great time in my childhood, fab why not?”
Stuart Gillis added: ”Fantastic, I think all of this Tory leadership, they should have had proper hustings, where you’ve got Rishi and Liz there battling it out with pugil sticks!”
The new series will include brand new games alongside classic challenges, culminating at the end of each episode with fan favourite The Eliminator.
The new 11-episode series will be made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.
It will welcome a brand new generation of Gladiators who will compete against contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength.