Sensoria will be held between October 2 and 9, and visitors will be invited to enjoy a combination of live music, film screenings, events, performances and talks.

Illustrating the festival’s eclectic nature, this year’s programme swings from live accompaniment to a Cornish modern classic involving Cornish-Welsh musician Gwenno Saunders, to an exploration of black identity in Europe; musical experimentations with the folklore of the Republic of Sakha, North Siberia; a folk-horror fusion of myths and legends from Sheffield and Kyoto to a fast-rising Sheffield quartet playing music in response to a Dutch-Brazilian digital artist and an industry event with the composer of the themes to hit TV shows.

Sensoria’s programme always has themes chosen by the organisers running through it, and this year’s are SuperNature and Better Together.

This year's Sensoria festival has a brilliant line-up, including: Top row (L-R): Gwenno; That Long Moonless Chase from animator Noriku Okaku Bottom row: Sheffield band, Sister Wives; the From The Estate exhibition

Among the events included within the programme is Sister Wives x Permanent Distraction, a collaboration between Dutch-Brazilian visual artist, Rafaël Rozendaal, who uses the internet as his canvas, and Sheffield-based band Sister Wives who will play live within an immersive backdrop of Rafaël’s large-scale floor-to-ceiling abstract projections.

Another festival highlight is From The Estate, a collaborative project from musician Jim Ghedi and photographer Laura Merrill comprising of field recordings and photographs guiding the viewer through an exploration of green spaces within four council and social estates in Sheffield, namely Gleadless Valley, Herdings Park, Jordanthorpe and Stannington.

The UK premiere of The Forbidden Strings from director Hasan Noori will also take place at Sensoria, detailing the story of Akbar, Soori, Mohammed and Hakim, the children of Afghan parents who fled to Iran, and have formed a rock band. Despite the danger it poses, they dream of performing in Afghanistan.

The festival will be held at sites including S1 Artspace; Site Gallery and The University of Sheffield Drama Studio.

In previous years, Sensoria has hosted events in outdoors locations such as Hathersage Swimming Pool, for a “dive in” event, as well as the city’s South Street amphitheatre and the Magna Science Adventure Centre, located at the site of a disused steel mill in Rotherham.