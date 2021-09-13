The production will film at central Sheffield locations including The Head of Steam and Fox Hill and also stars comedy veterans Judy Buxton and Jeffrey Holland.

Simply Ken is the story of successful businessman Ken Codd who suddenly loses his job, house and wife all on the same day; the series documents his strained relationship with his daughter, Gwendolyn, and his relationship with his Laurel and Hardy-obsessed father, who only speaks in lines from the films.

Producer and Rockingham radio presenter Robert Sadler, who grew up in Shire Green but is now based in Malta, said: “The fact that we’ve got Judy Buxton and Jeffrey Holland involved is pretty amazing as they are two proper comedy legends, if you’re of a certain age.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeffrey Holland stars in Sheffield-based sitcom Simply Ken alongside writer Craig Shepherd.

On September 12 the crew will film interior scenes at The Head of Steam, on Norfolk Street, as well as tracking shots through and near Sheffield city centre, and on September 14 the team will film student bedsit scenes in Fox Hill.

Husband and wife Jeffrey Holland, from Hi-De-Hi, and Judy Buxton, from Rising Damp, play central characters Alice and Stan, alongside the show’s writer, Craig Shepherd, who grew up in Parson’s Cross and plays protagonist Ken.

Mr Shepherd and Mr Holland have both toured in their own Laurel and Hardy one-man shows, and after striking up a friendship, were determined to film together one day.

The production is currently crowdfunding to raise its £4,000 budget, with the £515 raised so far mostly covering post-production, as the major actors and some crew are not being paid for their involvement.

Writer Craig Shepherd stars as protagonist Ken alongside RSC actor Judy Buxton.

The project is being directed by multi-award-winning director Rhys Freeman, 21, who came on board after being interviewed on Mr Sadler’s radio segment.

He said: “I think one of the benefits is that we’re obviously filming in the local region, and using local cast and crew.

“I also think in terms of the locations that we're filming in, people pick up or recognize things and I think if you can do something closer to home, then an audience is much more likely to pay attention to what's going on.”

Filming is also taking place in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, this week.